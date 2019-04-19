Nathan Webb has been named the state’s wildlife division director, a promotion from his job as wildlife resource assessment section supervisor, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife announced Friday.

An Augusta native, Webb began his career with IFW while a student at the University of Maine, working as a contract biologist on the state’s 44-year-old black bear radio-collar study. He graduated in 2003 with a degree in wildlife biology and then received a doctorate from the University of Alberta in 2009. He then worked for the Alberta Ministry of Environment and Parks managing populations of wolves, cougars and bears, and authored several articles for technical publications on these species and moose.

Webb joined IFW full-time in 2014 as special project coordinator, and in 2017 worked as the public lands wildlife biologist before leading the wildlife resource assessment section.

As Maine’s wildlife division director, Webb will be responsible for a budget of $12 million and a staff of 50 while working on the management and protection of more than 500 birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians.

“Nate’s extensive background as a biologist coupled with his strong leadership and supervisory skills make him an excellent choice to lead the wildlife division,” said IFW Commissioner Judy Camuso, who held the director position prior to becoming commissioner in January.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: