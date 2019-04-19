Lindsey B. Murray of Scarborough has applied for a dual liquor license to open a retail wine shop and wine bar in the same space at 16 Middle St. in Portland.
The business will be called Grippy Tannins, and its target opening date is May 1.
The arrangement requires an application for a food service establishment with alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption, as well as a beer and wine take-out license for retail sales. The retail shop would open earlier in the day than the wine bar, but both businesses would close no later than 8 p.m.
