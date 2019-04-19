Parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Portland watch as Cesar Lopez portrays Jesus and others portray Roman soldiers as part of Good Friday observances. The group reenacted the Stations of the Cross, which are a Roman Catholic devotion that depicts events on Jesus Christ's last day, from his condemnation to his crucifixion. Here, he carries his cross. Staff photo by Jill Brady
Cesar Lopez depicts Jesus carrying the cross during a living Stations of the Cross portrayal on Friday in Portland. Staff photo by Jill Brady
Parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Portland portray a living Stations of the Cross in observation of Good Friday prior to Easter Sunday. Staff photo by Jill Brady
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
-
Religion and Values
-
News
-
Portland Sea Dogs
-
Sports