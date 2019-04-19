NEW YORK — All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hurt his left oblique while taking a swing and likely was headed to the injured list as the already banged-up New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2 Saturday.

Judge homered early, but hurt himself in the sixth inning while hitting a single. He was taken to a hospital for an MRI and further tests.

Asked if Judge could possibly avoid going on the injured list, Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said, “Probably not.”

The Yankees began the game with 12 players on the injured list, including Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, Gary Sanchez and Aaron Hicks. Of those missing, only Sanchez appears close to returning.

Judge has five home runs and is batting .288 with 11 RBI. The right fielder has played in every game this season.

“It’s Aaron Judge. He’s one of the great players in the game,” Boone said.

It’s the second straight season Judge was hurt playing against Kansas City. Last July, he sustained a broken right wrist when he was hit by a pitch from Jakob Junis and missed nearly two months.

The Yankees hit four home runs. Judge connected in the first, Clint Frazier had a solo drive in the second, and Mike Tauchman and DJ LeMahieu homered on consecutive pitches in the fourth.

Boone was ejected for the first time this season in the third after an apparent three-run homer by Gleyber Torres was overturned by fan interference and ruled an out.

TIGERS-WHITE SOX: The game between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox was postponed because of rain and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 6.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 6, CUBS 0: Zack Greinke pitched three-hit ball over six innings and Arizona supported him with three home runs in a victory at Chicago.

Greinke (3-1) picked up his first victory in six starts at Wrigley Field, giving him at least one win at every National League ballpark.

Eduardo Escobar and David Peralta hit back-to-back solo homers against a shaky Yu Darvish (1-3) in the first innings. John Ryan Murphy capped a three-run sixth against Allen Webster with a two-run homer that made it 6-0.

CARDINALS 10, METS 2: Miles Mikolas tossed eight stellar innings and also drove in two runs, leading St. Louis to a win at home.

Jose Martinez had three hits and three RBI, and Paul Goldschmidt hit his eighth home run for St. Louis.

Mikolas (2-1) became the first St. Louis pitcher to record an out in the seventh inning this season. He allowed two runs and four hits.

