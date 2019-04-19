NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alexander Radulov scored two goals in the second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Saturday to push the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed to the brink of elimination.

The Stars are up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series against the two-time defending Central Division champions. Dallas will have a chance Monday night at home in Game 6 to join Colorado and Columbus as lower seeds advancing to the second round.

Jason Dickinson also scored twice, Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist, and Jamie Benn had three assists. The Stars have scored at least five goals in back-to-back playoff games for the ninth time in franchise history, the first since Games 3 and 4 of the 1991 conference finals when the team was still in Minnesota.

Ben Bishop, named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy during the game, made 30 saves for the win.

Rocco Grimaldi, Ryan Johansen and Kyle Turris scored for Nashville. The Predators lost back-to-back playoff games for the first time since Games 5 and 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup finals.

CAPITALS 6, HURRICANES 0: Nicklas Backstrom tallied two goals and two assists, Alex Ovechkin had a goal and two assists, and Braden Holtby stopped 30 shots to lead Washington to a Game 5 win over visiting Carolina.

Washington has a 3-2 series lead and can advance with a win at Carolina on Monday night.

BLUES 3, JETS 2: Jaden Schwartz scored three times and Jordan Binnington stopped 18 shots to help St. Louis beat visiting Winnipeg in Game 6 of their playoff series to advance to the second round.

Bryan Little and Dustin Byfuglien scored for Winnipeg, which tried to rally after falling behind 3-0 early in the third period. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 33 saves.

NOTES

HURRICANES: Rookie Andrei Svechnikov hopes to play in Game 6 against the Washington Capitals on Monday after suffering a concussion in a fight with Alex Ovechkin a week earlier.

Svechnikov took part in a full team practice during the Hurricanes’ morning skate before Game 5. The 19-year-old Russian winger wore a yellow noncontact jersey and would need to clear the NHL’s concussion protocol before he returns to game action.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour was noncommittal about Svechnikov’s status for the remainder of the series. Svechnikov is one of three Carolina forwards out because of injuries, along with Micheal Ferland and Jordan Martinook.

Ovechkin knocked out Svechnikov with a right hook in the first period of Game 3. Both players have said the other asked to fight.

CAPITALS: Forward T.J. Oshie is highly unlikely to play again this postseason, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. The team has said Oshie is out “indefinitely” because of an undisclosed upper-body injury after he was pushed into the boards by Carolina forward Warren Foegele in the third period of Game 4 on Thursday.

Oshie was wearing a sling after the game, according to one person who saw him, and he appeared to be favoring his right arm and shoulder as he left the ice.

