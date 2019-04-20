YARMOUTH — Mia Banglmaier waited more than a year to make her return to the field. Saturday afternoon, she ensured that Kennebunk’s girls’ lacrosse season debut was an unquestioned success.

Banglmaier, a junior who missed last season because of a knee injury, won 12 of 18 draws and scored two goals to help the Rams beat Greely, 11-4, in an interclass game played on North Yarmouth Academy’s turf field because of poor field conditions in Cumberland.

Kennebunk, which won its first 13 contests last spring before losing to Massabesic in the Class A South final, also got three goals apiece from Tiernan Connor and Lily Schwartzman.

“I think it’s really important to get off to a good start,” said Banglmaier. “Everyone was excited when we came here and we’re really excited now. I feel we can be really good this year.”

Banglmaier made her presence felt immediately, winning the opening draw and earning a free position, which she sent past Greely goalie Hannah Perfetti for an early lead.

“We knew we had to take the 1-v-1s,” Banglmaier said. “That was pretty much our game plan. As a team, we like to say, ‘OSS,’ off-stick-side. See what hand the goalie’s stick is in and shoot for the other side.”

“Mia was very comfortable, and it means a lot to have her back,” said Kennebunk Coach Annie Barker. “She’s smart, consistent and steady. She’s a gamer and a great kid.”

The Rangers (1-1), who beat NYA in their opener, drew even on a goal by Elsa Dean-Muncie. After Banglmaier converted again from free position, Brooke Clement made it 2-2 with 17:47 to go in the first half.

The Rangers didn’t score again until the second half. They turned the ball over 13 times, and the Rams closed the first half on a 6-0 run, as Connor, Schwartzman and Danielle Gassman each got two goals to make it 8-2 at the break.

“I think we came out a little nervous, which led to some unforced errors,” said Greely Coach Becca Koelker. “That was our Achilles’ heel today and the girls know that.”

Kennebunk started the second half with goals from Connor and Schwartzman before Katie Bennert snapped a Greely drought of nearly 30 minutes. Dean-Muncie followed with a goal to cut the deficit to six.

Anna York then scored the Rams’ fifth free-position goal.

“The girls were psyched and ready to go,” said Barker. “We’re young and we’re getting everyone on the same page. I was very pleased with the first half.”

Kennebunk finished with a 19-8 shots advantage and got two saves from goalie Haley Moody.

Perfetti stopped three shots, but the Rangers were stymied by 26 turnovers.

“We’re still getting our confidence and our feet underneath us,” said Koelker. “Once we do that, we’ll be fine. The pressure was off in the second half. We had dug a hole and we just went for it. The pressure being off just let the girls play the way they can play.”

