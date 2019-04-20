GORHAM — Aliza Jordan, a senior, became the second University of Southern Maine women’s lacrosse player to reach 200 career points, collecting five goals and four assists Saturday in a 21-18 victory against Western Connecticut State in a Little East Conference game

Jessica Knight holds the school record with 248 points from 2007-10.

Alex Farley scored an unassisted goal with 7:41 to play to break a 17-17 tie and Jordan added two goals from the free position as the Huskies (7-5, 4-1) put away the Colonials (11-4, 4-2).

Lindsey Keenen had a team-high seven goals for USM. Brooke Baldelli had seven goals, and Lauren Bradshaw added six goals and four assists for Western Connecticut State.

AMHERST 13, BATES 4: Margaret Smith scored a free position goal to give the Bobcats (8-6, 4-5 NESCAC) a 1-0 lead midway through the first half, but the Mammoths (10-4, 5-4) answered with a 4-0 run to grab the lead for good at Amherst, Massachusetts,

Becky Kendall scored a game-high four goals for Amherst. Isabelle Sinnett and Claire Dunbar each added two.

Smith finished with two goals and an assist for Bates. Katie Allard and Sydney Howard also scored.

BOWDOIN 21, WILLIAMS 9: Katie Miller scored three of her five goals as the Polar Bears (9-5, 5-4 NESCAC) opened a 14-6 halftime lead before pulling away from the Ephs (7-7, 3-6) at Brunswick.

Miller, a sophomore, became the quickest Bowdoin player – 33 games – to reach 100 goals. Fiona Bundy finished with four goals and three assists, and Eliza Denious and Amanda Anderson each added three goals.

Emma TenBarge, Claire Fitzpatrick and Suzanna Penikis scored two goals each for Williams.

COLBY 13, TRINITY 6: The Mules (8-5, 4-5 NESCAC) used a 6-0 run, including two goals each from Emma Banks and Robyn Pirie, to build an 8-2 halftime lead against the Bantams (9-5, 4-5) at Waterville.

Pirie finished with a game-high four goals and two assists. Banks had three goals and an assist, and Grace Langmuir chipped in with a pair of goals.

Christine Taylor scored twice for Trinity.

MEN’S LACROSSE

AMHERST 25, BATES 12: The Mammoths (12-2, 7-2 NESCAC) took a 3-0 lead in the first three minutes and never trailed to beat the 12th-ranked Bobcats (9-4, 6-3) at Lewiston.

Jon Coffey and Evan Wolf each had four goals for Amherst, which received goals from 14 players.

Otis Klingbell had three goals for Bates. Matt Chlastawa added two with a game-high five assists.

NICHOLS 18, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 11: Hunter Ferreira had four goals and six assists, and Brendan Coates added four goals as the Bison (9-6, 3-4 Commonwealth Coast) beat UNE (7-9, 2-5) at Dudley, Massachusetts.

Mitch Mullin scored three times for the Nor’easters. Garett Bozek added two goals and two assists, and Jason Erwin and Jacob Vaneck had two goals each.

Jack Campanale and Cole Fontana each scored twice as Nichols opened with a 9-2 run en route to an 11-4 halftime lead. The Bison extended the lead to 16-5 before the Nor’easters closed on a 6-2 run.

SOUTHERN MAINE 14, CASTLETON 10: Colin Kinney had four goals and an assist, and Jake Schoenberg added three goals as USM (6-6, 3-3 Little East) beat the Spartans (4-11, 2-5) at Castleton, Vermont.

Kinney scored three goals in the second quarter as the Huskies, trailing 3-2, closed the half with a 6-1 surge. USM, with a pair of goals by Cam Thibault, extended the lead to 13-6 in the third quarter.

ST. JOSEPH’S 22, ALBERTUS MAGNUS 3: The Monks (12-3, 6-1 Great Northeast Athletic) scored the first eight goals, led 15-1 at halftime and beat the Falcons ( 2-10, 1-6) at New Haven, Connecticut.

Shane Puleo had four goals and four assists, Troy Bottari added four goals, Zac LaRoche had three, and Brendan Martin contributed two goals and three assists.

James May scored twice for Albertus Magnus.

WILLIAMS 17, BOWDOIN 9: The Ephs (12-2, 7-2 NESCAC) scored the final four goals of the first half, two by Cory Lund, to take a 7-5 lead, then added the first four goals of the second half to down the Polar Bears (6-8, 2-7) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Lund finished with three goals and two assists. Jake Haase added three goals and two assists, and Brendan Hoffman scored twice for Wiliams.

Nick Iznaga led Bowdoin with three goals and an assist. Jeff Powers had three goals.

