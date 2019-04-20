GIRLS

Jocelyn Bolt, Gorham junior: Bolt went 11-2 in team competition last spring and earned the 12th seed in the singles state tournament. She knocked off the fifth and fourth seeds to reach the semifinals before falling to three-time finalist Rosemary Campanella of Wells.

Grace Campanella, Kennebunk junior: Ranked 12th in New England among 18-and-under girls by the USTA, the left-handed Campanella is the defending singles state champion and was a semifinalist as a freshman.

Caitlin Cass, Lincoln Academy sophomore: A semifinalist in the singles tournament as a sixth seed, Cass also led the Eagles to a 16-0 record and Class B title in their first appearance on the state championship stage.

Sara Fallon, Falmouth junior: A second-team all-Western Maine Conference selection last spring, Fallon was steady at No. 2 singles to help Falmouth earn an 11th straight state title.

Blair Hollyday, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: Ranked first in Maine among 16-and-under girls by the USTA, Hollyday returns at No. 1 singles for the 12-3 regional finalists. She reached the Round of 16 in the singles tournament.

Anastasia Kapothanasis, Cheverus senior: Kapothanasis went 10-3 in team competition to help Cheverus reach the Class A South quarterfinals. As the 10th seed in the singles tournament, Kapothanasis beat No. 7 Blair Hollyday before falling to eventual champion Grace Campanella in the quarters.

Meredith Kelley, Falmouth junior: After losing a tough three-setter to No. 12 Jocelyn Bolt in the singles Round of 16, Kelley rallied from a set down in the deciding match of the Class A team championship to give Falmouth a 3-2 victory over Lewiston and extend the winning streak to 173.

Lauren Paradise, Portland senior: Paradise returns for a third season at No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs. She went 13-3 last spring to lead a 6-6 team to the Class A South final, where she earned the only point in a 4-1 loss to juggernaut Falmouth.

Anna Parker, Brunswick senior: Playing at No. 1 singles, Parker led the Dragons to the Class A North final before losing 3-2 to Lewiston. She reached the Round of 16 in the singles tournament before falling to eventual champion Grace Campanella.

Morgan Warner, Waynflete sophomore: After playing lacrosse last spring, Warner makes the transition to tennis and takes over the No. 1 singles slot. She’s ranked third in Maine for 16-and-under girls by the USTA.

BOYS

Declan Archer, Kennebunk junior: Ranked third in Maine for USTA 16-and-under boys, Archer was a quarterfinalist in last year’s singles tournament whose only losses in team competition came against Nick Forester.

Leif Boddie, Greely freshman: Ranked fourth in the state for USTA 16-and-under boys, Boddie takes over at No. 1 singles. He helps create a formidable singles lineup with sophomores Zach Wright and Carson Bell.

Clay Canterbury, Freeport junior: Canterbury is coming off a 14-2 season that helped the Falcons reach the Class B state finals. He also advanced to the Round of 16 in the state singles tournament before falling to eventual runner-up Alex Klemperer.

Nick Forester, Falmouth senior: The defending state champion in singles and a 2017 finalist, the dual-handed Forester didn’t drop a set last spring as his team won a second straight Class A state title. He plans to continue his career at Bates College.

Wes Goodwin, Freeport senior: Goodwin and Clay Canterbury went back and forth at No. 1 singles for the Falcons, with Goodwin finishing 15-3 and reaching the Round of 32 in the singles tournament before running into Nick Forester, the eventual champion.

Thorne Kieffer, Waynflete senior: Kieffer was unbeaten in team competition to help Waynflete earn an 11th straight Class C state title. Seeded fifth in the singles tournament, he reached the quarterfinals before falling in three sets to No. 4 Peter Mao of Mt. Ararat.

Will Nicholas, Yarmouth junior: Ranked seventh among 18-and-under boys in Maine by the USTA, Nicholas helped the Clippers reach the Class B South semifinals. In the singles tournament, he advanced to the Round of 16.

Matthew Ray, Falmouth sophomore: Ranked second in Maine among 16-and-under boys by the USTA, Ray is coming off an unbeaten season at No. 3 singles. In the singles tournament, he knocked off the 10th seed to reach the Round of 16.

Aidan Treutel, Cheverus junior: As the top singles player for the Stags, Treutel compiled a 10-3 record and earned the 12th seed in the singles tournament, reaching the Round of 16 before falling to No. 5 Thorne Kieffer.

Dariy Vykhodtsev, Thornton Academy senior: Runner-up in the singles tournament as a freshman and a semifinalist as a sophomore, Vykhodtsev opted to spend last spring focused on training and playing outside of high school competition.

