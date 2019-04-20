GIRLS

1. Falmouth: There was a scare last year in the Class A championship match against Lewiston, but Falmouth’s remarkable winning streak stands at 173 and counting. The quest for a 12th straight state title continues with a team that only lost two starters to graduation. Senior Maddy Joyce joins juniors Meredith Kelley and Sara Fallon in singles. Seniors Emma Cohen and Sydney Pearl move up from second to first doubles, and new coach Lori Poulin has a range of options at second doubles.

2. Lincoln Academy: Kandi Kinney takes over as head coach from Charlie Scimone, but everything else remains intact for the team from Newcastle that went 16-0 to capture the Class B title last year in the program’s first championship match appearance. Sophomore Caitlin Cass, senior Emily Harris and junior Qinyu ‘Fiona’ Liang are all coming off undefeated seasons in singles.

3. Brunswick: The Dragons return six of seven starters from a 13-2 team that lost only to Class A runner-up Lewiston. Seniors Anna Parker and Lea Scrapchansky are battling for the top singles spot. Freshman Anna Barnes will start at No. 3 while junior Sara Scrapchansky recovers from injury. Seniors Abby Parke, Zoe Battle and Erin Coughlin and sophomore Ella Perham all have experience at doubles.

4. Gorham: The Rams are coming off an 11-2 season and still smarting from a 3-2 loss to Thornton Academy in the Class A South quarterfinals. In singles, junior Jocelyn Bolt returns at the top spot, with freshman Abby Emerson slotting at No. 2 and senior Hannah Dimick remaining at No. 3. Three of the top four doubles players return: senior Izzy Kolb and juniors Haley Burns and Maddie Firmin. Senior Sarah Baxter or junior Meg Caruso will pair with Firmin.

5. Greely: Graduation claimed two starters from a team that went 13-0 before losing 3-2 to Cape Elizabeth in the Class B South semifinals. Junior Paige Evans and seniors Jordan Bryant and Kaitlyn Thompson all played on the 2017 state championship squad and will be playing singles. Thompson and junior Kristin Kendall were first team all-Western Maine Conference in doubles. With 27 girls in the program and 12 on varsity, the Rangers’ biggest strength is their depth.

BOYS

1. Falmouth: A third straight Class A title and fifth in six years is the goal for a team that appears poised to match its 16-0 season last spring. Defending singles state champion Nick Forester is back for his senior year, and sophomore Matt Ray moves up one spot to No. 2 singles. Senior Calvin Spencer moves up to No. 3 singles after three years of doubles. Senior Jake Leavitt and sophomore Jack Forester lead a deep doubles contingent.

2. Waynflete: The Flyers have won 11 consecutive Class C state titles and show no signs of slowing. Senior Thorne Kieffer returns at the top of the ladder and is joined in singles by sophomore Aidan Kieffer and senior Chris Register, with a back issue currently sidelining sophomore Ben Adey. Seniors Ben Lualdi and Cooper Sherman team up at first doubles. Another perfect season in the competitive Western Maine Conference is unlikely, but Waynflete presents a challenge to every team.

3. Freeport: Fresh off its first appearance in the state finals, the Class B runner-up has its top five back, led by senior Wes Goodwin and junior Clay Canterbury, each of whom took a turn at No. 1 singles last spring. Senior Liam Gould could remain at third singles or join classmates Sully Smith and Aaron Rusiecki and sophomore T.J. Whelan in doubles. If so, Gage King – one of half a dozen promising freshmen – would slide into the singles lineup.

4. Camden Hills: The Windjammers were unbeaten last spring until the Class A title match against Falmouth, and much of that lineup returns. Freshman Ezra LeMole takes over at No. 1 and allows senior Charlie O’Brien to remain at No. 2. Seniors Henry Cooper and Simon Fedarko (who missed most of last spring because of a broken ankle) will compete for No. 3 singles, and juniors David Poutasse and Jack Lawrence are strong in doubles.

5. Thornton Academy: Although Yarmouth and Greely will be much improved thanks to the addition of talented newcomers, the Trojans vault back into the playoff picture with the return of senior Dariy Vykhodtsev after a year’s absence. A former finalist in the singles tournament, Vykhodtsev helped Thornton win the 2016 Class A crown as a freshman. Senior Caleb Richard moves down to No. 2 singles after a 9-3 season at No. 1. Any scoring from third singles or either doubles gives Thornton a chance to beat any opponent.

Share

< Previous

Next >