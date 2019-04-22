SKOWHEGAN — Jay Mercier, the former Industry man convicted in 2012 in what was then the oldest cold case homicide in Maine, was back in court in Skowhegan Monday morning, mounting his third appeal.

Mercier, now 63, was found guilty of murder in the 1980 death of Rita St. Peter after prosecutors used DNA from a cigarette butt to match samples taken from the victim 32 years before.

Related Headlines Man charged in 1980 slaying appears in court

Prosecutor: Sex proved Mercier killed St. Peter; defense attorney says there is ‘reasonable doubt’

Mercier sentenced to 70 years for 1980 killing of Anson woman Rita St. Peter was 20 at the time of her death when her body was found off Campground Road in Anson on July 5, 1980. Jay Mercier was convicted of her murder in September 2012 and sought a post conviction review in 2016 after his appeal was rejected by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. Mercier was back in court in Skowhegan on Monday mounting another appeal. Contributed photo Jay Mercier in a recent mug shot taken upon his return to Somerset County Somerset County Jail photo

Mercier’s lawyer in October 2018 requested new appeals in the post-conviction review process, including disqualifying the Attorney General’s Office from the case and a motion to allow new DNA analysis.

Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen dismissed the DNA motion based on the fact that the two-year deadline had long since passed for a return to evidence collected from the clothing and body of St. Peter following her murder on July 5, 1980, in Anson.

Assistant Attorney General Lara Nomani, the prosecutor in October 2018, told Mullen that the deadline for such a filing had expired in December 2014. Mullen agreed, but Mercier’s lawyer persisted, telling the court that new technology could enhance the DNA analysis and prove Mercier innocent.

The lawyer, Amy Fairfield, of Lyman, said she would present an amended petition for DNA analysis using “new modalities of testing of biological material” that would qualify to be used as evidence under the two-year, post-conviction deadline rule. She said the state has received a grant for new software to study DNA.

Fairfield was back at Mercier’s defense table Monday, mounting an attack first on John Alsop, who had represented Mercier with co-counsel John Martin during his trial in 2012. Alsop, now an assisatant attorney general, took the stand late Monday morning after a two-hour delay after Fairfield announced that there was new evidence in the case.

She said in October that there is an alternative suspect in the death of St. Peter, who was 20 years old when she was last seen walking across the bridge over the Kennebec River that connects Madison and Anson late on the night of July 4, 1980. Her bloody and battered body was found the following morning on a field trail off Campground Road in Anson.

Mercier had sexually assaulted St. Peter, had beaten her with something like a tire iron, then had run her over with his truck, according to prosecutors. Sex assault charges were never brought against Mercier, a point he has raised in his request for post-conviction review.

Fairfield in October said there are two unknown DNA samples and that the new technology could yield results favorable to her client. Mercier denied killing St. Peter, but DNA evidence taken from St. Peter’s body matched Mercier’s DNA.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: