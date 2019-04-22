BOSTON — Boston right-hander Nathan Eovaldi scheduled to have surgery to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow, an operation expected to sideline the pitcher for four-to-six weeks.

The Red Sox said Eovaldi will have surgery on Tuesday, when the team plays a day-night doubleheader against Detroit following the rainout of the opener of the four-game series.

Eovaldi had similar surgery on March 30 last year while with Tampa Bay and made his season debut May 30.

Acquired by the Red Sox on July 25, Eovaldi went 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 12 games. He became a postseason star when he pitched six-plus innings of relief and threw 97 pitches in Game 3 of the World Series, an 18-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That preserved the rest of the bullpen for the Red Sox, won beat the Dodgers in five games.

The 29-year-old agreed to a $68 million, four-year contract and was 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in four starts this season.

METS: Jacob deGrom remains on track to start Friday night after an MRI on his right elbow showed no damage.

New York general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said the NL Cy Young Award winner had a test Monday morning that came back clean.

YANKEES: Gio González was released from his minor league contract with the New York Yankees.

The 33-year-old left-hander agreed to the deal in mid-March. If added to the 40-man roster, he would have received a $3 million salary while in the major leagues and the chance to earn $9 million in performance bonuses: $300,000 for each start through 30.

PIRATES: Pirates activated Gregory Polanco off the 10-day injured list after the right fielder completed a lengthy rehab from a dislocated left shoulder last September that cut short his 2018 season.

CARDINALS: Right-hander Michael Wacha was placed on the 10-day injured list because of patellar tendinitis in his left knee and will miss his scheduled start Tuesday against NL Central rival Milwaukee.

