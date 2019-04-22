NEW YORK — “Today” show co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager is pregnant with her third child.

The 37-year-old journalist shared the news with colleagues during Monday morning’s show. The announcement comes less than a week after her co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, announced she had adopted her second child. Hager joined the fourth hour of the “Today” show as co-host earlier this month when Kathie Lee Gifford stepped down from her role .

Hager and her husband, Henry, are the parents of daughters Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3.

The children’s grandparents are former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura.

