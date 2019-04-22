The Boston Red Sox have postponed Monday evening’s game at Fenway Park against the Detroit Tigers because of forecasted rain.

Tonight’s game has been rescheduled for 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, part of a separate-admission, day-night doubleheader. Tuesday’s regularly scheduled game remains at 7:10 p.m.

The Red Sox (9-13) have returned home after a three-game sweep at Tampa Bay over the weekend. Boston is 5 games behind Tampa in the American League East standings.

