The Boston Red Sox have postponed Monday evening’s game at Fenway Park against the Detroit Tigers because of forecasted rain.
Tonight’s game has been rescheduled for 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, part of a separate-admission, day-night doubleheader. Tuesday’s regularly scheduled game remains at 7:10 p.m.
The Red Sox (9-13) have returned home after a three-game sweep at Tampa Bay over the weekend. Boston is 5 games behind Tampa in the American League East standings.
-
Local & State
Businessman wants to open a lumber store in Cape Elizabeth
-
Nation & World
Will newly elected Ukrainian comedian be any match for Vladimir Putin?
-
Nation & World
‘Today’ co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager expecting third child
-
Sports
Tonight’s Red Sox game postponed, rescheduled for 1:05 p.m. Tuesday
-
Local & State
Lobster fishermen keep close watch as protection of rare whale is weighed