He homered and doubled the night before. Marcus Wilson could not wait to get back at it again and was penciled into last Friday’s lineup.

Then he was scratched an hour before the Jackson Generals of the Southern League were to take the field.

“I thought, ‘this is weird.’ I never had that happen,” Wilson said. “I called my agent and he had no idea what was going on. Then they called me in and gave me all the details.”

Wilson, 22, learned he was traded to the Boston Red Sox, in a deal sending Blake Swihart to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wilson would remain in Double-A, switching to the Eastern League. He made his Portland Sea dogs debut Monday night in center field. Wilson walked once in three plate appearances, as the Sea Dogs beat the Hartford Yard Goats 7-0 at Hadlock Field, in a game shortened to five innings because of rain.

Tanner Houck threw a one-hitter, with no walks and nine strikeouts. Bobby Dalbec homered.

Wilson arrived in Portland on Saturday, a day after his career took an unexpected turn. A second-round draft pick out of high school in 2014, Wilson slowly moved through the Diamondbacks system.

“I had a lot of emotions (about the trade). I had been with the D-backs for five years,” Wilson said. “That’s all I really knew. I built some good relationships with those guys.

“It’s definitely hard to say goodbye, but looking forward to a new beginning with the Red Sox.”

Wilson’s arrival to the Boston organization is a results of the Red Sox crowded catching situation. Boston appeared to decide on Swihart to catch (along with Christian Vazquez) when Sandy Leon was designated for assignment.

But Leon accepted an assignment with Pawtucket. When the Red Sox got off to their slow start, a change was made – Leon was promoted and Swihart designated for assignment last Tuesday.

Swihart, who played for the Sea Dogs in 2014, was an attractive target for teams. Arizona, with several Red Sox connections – including General Manager Mike Hazen and Manager Torey Lovullo – wanted Swihart. The Red Sox wanted Wilson. To get him, Boston not only gave up Swihart but $500,000 in international signing money.

“It (feels good) that somebody wants you,” Wilson said. “I’m looking forward to doing my job.”

Wilson, 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, is a bundle of potential. His numbers have not been eye-popping, with a .255 average/.727 OPS over his career. In advanced Class A last year, he batted .235/.678, but still was promoted to Double-A.

At Jackson, in 12 games, he was hitting .235, but with an .879 OPS.

Wilson bolsters Boston’s thin farm system, especially in the outfield. MLB.com ranked Wilson as Boston’s No. 22 prospect, and its fourth outfielder, behind Jarren Duran (No. 10), Nick Decker (11) and Gilberto Jimenez (16). Duran is in advanced Class A. Decker and Jimenez are in extended spring training, awaiting short-season rookie leagues to begin.

NOTES: Houck (2-1) put in his second impressive start. He retired the first nine batters, before Bret Boswell led off the fourth with a shift-beating single to left … Dalbec’s home run over the left field wall (375 feet) was his second this season … C.J. Chatham was 2 for 3 with a double. He is batting .347 … Former Sea Dogs outfield Danny Mars was expected to be on the Yard Goats roster, but returned to extended spring training with a sore back.

