Greely High junior Malcolm Bourgeois, 17, of North Yarmouth knows how to maximize fun activities. For many years, his sporting passion was competitive archery and he became a New England age-group champion several times. Now he’s focused on lacrosse as a three-year starting defender for the 2018 Class B runner-ups.

Q: How long have you played lacrosse?

A: Since third grade.

Q: Have you always played defense?

A: Yeah, pretty much. I mean when you’re starting you kind of play all the positions but then I kind of found my way into defense around fifth or sixth grade.

Q: Why do you like the sport?

A: I’ve always had a lot of fun playing lacrosse and I enjoy doing things that are fun and make me happy. It’s a fun sport to be a part of. It’s a good sense of family and brotherhood among the team, which is nice.

Q: Last year Greely went to the state title game in lacrosse. How did it feel to be a part of that team?

A: It was amazing. Even though I suffered a knee injury early on in the season, a few games in. I didn’t come back until playoffs. To see how far we could take it, from my freshman season where we went (4-8) and didn’t even make playoffs to going to the state championship and losing in overtime to a team like Brunswick was pretty crazy.

Q: Were you close to (Brunswick’s Max Gramins) when he scored the overtime winner?

A: I was actually sliding to him while he took the shot and, yeah, it went right past me as I followed through with my hit.

Q: Do you find yourself replaying that play?

A: For a long time after that game, that play haunted me. I’ve probably watched that game a thousand times and it’s very motivating for this season and just how much potential we really have.

Q: You said earlier that you like to do things that are fun and you enjoy. What are some of your other interests?

A: I like to fish a lot. I fish both saltwater and freshwater. Spin and fly. So I do a lot of it. And I also like to duck hunt. Just last summer I got my own 14-foot Jon boat that I set up all for duck hunting with a custom-welded duck blind.

Q: Three years ago, the Press Herald did a story on your talent in archery. How good were you?

A: Well, I started archery when I was very young. I got to be pretty good at it, pretty quickly. I started going to the Junior Olympic nationals in Massachusetts. And that was an extremely large competition, like 400 people shooting at once. That exposed me to a lot of heavy pressure at a young age which I think really helped with my lacrosse and being able to keep my composure. So, after I finished second in the nation when I was 14, a freshman in high school, I really wanted to focus on lacrosse and really started playing year-round and training for lacrosse year-round.

Q: Certainly it sounds like you enjoy being outdoors. Do you still get out an archery bow?

A: I haven’t recently but I have wanted to. That thought has crossed my mind occasionally over the last few months and I really do want to get it out again and shoot a few arrows.

Q: Did you ever hunt with your bow?

A: I did. When I was younger I did a lot of bow hunting for like turkey and deer and stuff like that.

Q: Do you feel like you’re someone who just has the ability to focus?

A: If I find something I’m really passionate about and interested in I think that drive and that motivation just comes right with it for me. And it’s sort of a natural thing which I think is a great trait that I have to be able to be motivated like that.

Q: Where do you see yourself in two, three years?

A: I definitely want to be playing lacrosse in college. I’m still keeping kind of an open mind, to both schools and potential majors. I do think I want to do something in engineering in the construction field. Construction management maybe.

Q: Another tidbit from that story was that you played musical instruments.

A: Yeah, I play the guitar. I used to play saxophone and the drum set but this past year I found myself on the guitar and I just have loved every single minute of it. I play every single day.

Share

< Previous

Next >