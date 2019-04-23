York police said a New Hampshire woman failed to to stop for a red light and drove into another vehicle Tuesday after she became distracted by a child in the backseat of her car.

The woman, Amanda Mcclane of Nashua, was driving at the Route 1 Spur Road intersection around 1:23 p.m. when she failed to see the light and collided with a car driven by Nancy Merlino of North Andover, Massachusetts.

“Mcclane failed to see the red light and stop her vehicle due to her being distracted by her child’s behavior in the backseat of her car,” York police said. “Mcclane’s vehicle then struck Merlino’s car in the middle of the intersection.”

Two passengers in Mcclane’s car were taken to Portsmouth Hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries. Police said Mcclane will not be charged.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: