AUGUSTA — The National Transportation Safety Board faults law enforcement planning in a report on a double fatal crash during the United Bikers of Maine Toy Run in September 2017.

The report, released Tuesday, said an unsafe maneuver by a motorcycle rider who cut off a pickup truck triggered the chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 in Augusta.

But it also cites Augusta Police Department and United Bikers for failing “to identify and mitigate the risks” of 3,000 motorcycles entering I-95 without “supplemental traffic control or state police oversight.”

Neither Augusta police nor the United Bikers responded immediately to a request for comment.

The report found that the pickup truck driver slammed on the brakes but still hit the motorcycle. The truck and six motorcycles crashed, killing two and injuring seven.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: