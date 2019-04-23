Route 302 in Windham is closed Tuesday morning following a car crash.

The crash was reported before 9 a.m. near 555 Roosevelt Trail (Route 302). Emergency dispatchers say the road could be closed for a while, but did not immediately provide additional details.

On Monday, a different busy road in Windham was closed for several hours following a crash involving an SUV and a septic truck.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: