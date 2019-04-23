BRUNSWICK — Maddie Rouhana’s three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning Tuesday was the difference for Bowdoin in the first game of a doubleheader sweep against the University of New England.

The Polar Bears (23-10) won the first game 5-3 victory over UNE (21-14).

Rouhana tripled home a run and also scored as Bowdoin scored three runs in the second inning of the nightcap on the way to a 7-2 win. It was the Polar Bears’ 10th straight win.

BATES SPLITS WITH HUSSON: The Bobcats (13-17) opened with six runs in the bottom of the first and pulled away for a 10-2 win in five innings in Game 2 over the Eagles (17-9) to secure a split of a nonconference doubleheader at Lewiston.

Aleah Pagan went 2 for 4 with three RBI, and Emily Samar added a pair of hits for Bates.

Whitney Bess and Katie Windsor each had a pair of singles for Husson.

Jen Jones had a two-run homer to pace a four-run top of the first as the Eagles built a 6-0 lead and took Game 1, 8-2.

Tamara Aunchman was 3 for 4 and drove in four runs for Husson.

Julia Panepinto had a two-run single for the Bobcats.

EMMANUEL SWEEPS ST. JOSEPH’S: Renae Lacroix doubled home two runs and also scored as the Saints (20-12, 11-1) scored five times in the second inning in a 9-3 victory in the second game of a GNAC doubleheader, completing a sweep of St. Joseph’s (10-17, 8-4) at Boston.

In the first game, Megan Kieselback held the Monks to one hit, a single by Libby Pomerleau, in pitching Emmanuel to a 2-0 victory. Yuleska Ramirez Tejeda homered for the first run, and Kerry Sendrick added an RBI triple.

Pomerleau had three hits in the second game.

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 9, UMASS-DARTMOUTH 5: Andrew Olszak and Jake Dexter each had three hits and three RBI as the Huskies (24-5, 12-2 Little East Conference) won their third straight, topping UMass-Dartmouth (12-17, 5-6) at Gorham.

Olszak had a bases-loaded triple as Southern Maine took a 6-4 lead with a three-run sixth inning.

MEN’S LACROSSE

NORWICH 12, ST. JOSEPH’S 8: Jack Anzalone and Cody Moore scored three goals apiece for Norwich (10-4, 7-1) during a GNAC regular-season finale against the Monks (12-4, 6-2) at Standish.

Parker Campbell, Kyle Maxim, Payden Masracchia and William Conroy each scored as the Cadets broke away from a 4-4 halftime tie with the first four goals of the third quarter.

Michael Finn and Zack Hamilton scored twice each for St. Joe’s.

UMASS-BOSTON 13, SOUTHERN MAINE 7: Conor Lenfest scored five times and assisted on three others to pace UMass-Boston (3-13, 2-5) during a Little East Conference match against the Huskies (6-7, 3-4) at Gorham.

Jack O’Brien, Derek Caruso and Darragh Fahey added two goals each for the Beacons and Tristan Dundas scored a pair for Southern Maine.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MICHIGAN: Michigan says sophomore guard Jordan Poole is staying in the NBA draft.

The school announced earlier this month that Poole, Charles Matthews and Iggy Brazdeikis were declaring for the draft, although they still had the option of coming back to the Wolverines. Since then, Matthews has announced that he would indeed be leaving school, and now Poole is departing as well.

DEPAUL: Former Kansas guard Charlie Moore is returning home to Chicago to play for DePaul.

Coach Dave Leitao announced the move, making DePaul Moore’s third school. He began his career at California and played one season at Kansas.

MIAMI: Former University of Florida forward Keith Stone is transferring to the University of Miami for his senior season.

The 6-foot-8 Stone, a South Florida native, expects to graduate this summer and will be eligible to play for the Hurricanes in 2019-20.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UCONN: Guard Mikayla Coombs will transfer out of the UConn women’s basketball program, the school announced, leaving the Huskies with just eight players on scholarship for the upcoming season.

Coombs, the third player from her recruiting class to transfer, arrived at UConn as a highly touted recruit (No. 13 in the country, according to ESPN) but never quite found her footing. After averaging 1.1 points a game as a freshman in 2017-18, she scored 0.9 per contest this past season in limited minutes.

FOOTBALL

RULES: The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has adjusted the targeting rule in college football, allowing video review officials to overturn calls if any element of the penalty cannot be confirmed.

The adjustment to the rule means there will not be an option for letting the call on the field “stand” during a targeting review. It must either be confirmed or overturned.

The panel also approved instituting a progressive penalty for targeting. Players who commit three targeting fouls in the same season are subject to a one-game suspension.

Panel members also tweaked overtime rules. If a game reaches a fifth overtime, teams will run alternating 2-point plays instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line. The change was made to limit the number of plays from scrimmage and to bring the game to a conclusion.

