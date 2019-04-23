YORK — J. Henry Bock pitched a complete game, allowing two hits, while striking out eight and walking three as York beat Wells 3-0 in a high school baseball game Tuesday.

Bock also had two hits and a key RBI in a three-run bottom of the fourth for the Wildcats (2-0).

Tyler Bridges and Matt Tufts each had singles for Wells (0-1).

GORHAM 1, BIDDEFORD 0: Joe Curesky hit a leadoff double in the first and scored on an RBI single by Trevor Loubier as the Rams (1-1) defeated the Tigers (0-1) in Biddeford.

Kyle Skolfield (1-0) earned the win for Gorham, allowing five hits in six innings. Aaron Goschke recorded the save.

Brady Wildes allowed four hits, walked two and struck out five for Biddeford.

THORNTON ACADEMY 7, MARSHWOOD 2: Cody Bowker had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Golden Trojans (2-0) over the Hawks (1-2) in Saco.

Luke Chessie and Christopher Balzano each added an RBI for Thornton Academy. Ryan Penney earned the win, allowing four hits and four earned runs while striking out two in six innings.

Connor Caverley, Jonah Place and Jay Lyman each had an RBI for Marshwood.

PORTLAND 10, KENNEBUNK 0: Brian Riley pitched a one-hitter, striking out six, to lead the Bulldogs (1-0) over the Rams (1-1) in Kennebunk.

Benjamin Sawyer had two hits for Portland, including an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run double in the fifth. Donato Tocci and William Barnard each added two hits.

Derek Smith had a single for Kennebunk’s lone hit.

TRAIP ACADEMY 4, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Tyler Apodaca, Isaac Keefe, Bobby Lane and Trevor Fournier combined on a no-hitter as the Rangers (2-0) beat the Seagulls (0-2) in Kittery.

Teddy Driscoll scored twice for Traip, including in the eighth when the Rangers broke a 1-1 tie with three runs on a pair of bases-loaded walks and a bases-loaded hit by pitch.

SOFTBALL

BIDDEFORD 8, WESTBROOK 4: Jordina Coleman beat out a bases loaded infield single to drive in the go-ahead run to break a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the sixth and Chantelle Bouchard lined a two-run single to break it open as the Tigers (2-0) beat the Blue Blazes (0-1) at Biddeford.

Bouchard finished with a pair of singles and drove in three runs for Biddeford, while Taylor Wildes added a pair of hits.

Angelica Johns had two hits for Westbrook, including a double.

SANFORD 10, DEERING 8: Ruby Lachance hit a two-run single to give the Spartans (1-1) a two-run lead in the bottom of the sixth in their win over the Rams (0-1) in Sanford.

Maddy Broda had three hits for Deering, while Elizabeth Drelich, Maddalena Laponarda, MacKenzie O’Donnell and Donna Bernard each had two hits.

Madison Romano had a double for Sanford.

THORNTON ACADEMY 13, BONNY EAGLE 0: Jenica Botting and Abby Miner each drove in four runs to lead the Golden Trojans (3-0) over the Scots (0-2) in five innings in Standish.

Botting and Miner each had three hits. Miner hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning. Olivia Howe earned the win, allowing one hit, walking three and striking out six.

Cassidy Grass broke up Howe’s no-hitter on a single with one out in the fifth inning.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

GREELY 12, WAYNFLETE 2: Ethan Fraser and Andrew Lawrence each had three goals to lead the Rangers (2-1) over the Flyers (0-2) in Cumberland.

Schuyler Wetmore added two goals, and Austin Loveless, William Schumacher, Chase Cornwall and Jackson Williams also scored for Greely. Sawyer Gagnon made 18 saves.

Miles Lipton and Harry Millspaugh scored, and Ben Musgrove stopped 12 shots for the Flyers.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

GORHAM 13, WESTBROOK 3: Carson Battaglia had three goals and the Rams built a 7-2 halftime lead and pulled away in the second half to beat the Blue Blazes in an opener at Gorham.

Faith Dillon and Hailey Morrill each had a pair of goals for Gorham, which received goals from nine players.

Kaitlyn Talbot had all three goals for Westbrook.

Paige Hume and Brooke Guimond combined for eight saves for the Rams.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 13, MCI/NOKOMIS 3: Alex Fabiano had five goals and a pair of assists as the Eagles (1-1) beat the Huskies (0-2) at Newcastle.

Camden LeBel and Josey Henry each had a hat trick for Lincoln Academy. Erika Mathieson added two goals and an assists.

Maddie Shaw had 11 saves for the Eagles.

YARMOUTH 14, FREEPORT 7: Ehryn Groothoff, Annabelle Lowenstein and Abi Thornton each scored four goals as the Clippers (1-0) beat the Falcons (1-1) in Yarmouth.

Anna Thornton had a goal and a pair of assists for Yarmouth, while Natalie Teare added a goal and an assist.

Margaret Perrotta had three goals to lead the way for Freeport.

MORSE 6, MT. ARARAT 2: Sydney Moore had three goals for the Shipbuilders (1-0), who used a 4-2 advantage in the second half to pull away from the Eagles (1-1) at Bath.

Mae Winglass had a goal and two assists for Morse, while Paige Willis and Nikki Brazee also scored. Abby Sreden had 12 saves for the Shipbuilders.

Jessica Cloutier had a pair of goals for Mt. Ararat. Amanda Pickens had five saves for the Eagles.

CHEVERUS 9, WAYNFLETE 8: Aisling Flaherty had three goals and an assist to lead the Stags (1-0) over the Flyers (0-1) in Portland.

Zoe Mazur, Isabella Booth and Riley O’Mara each added two goals for Cheverus, and Neve Cawley had 14 saves.

