The Environmental and Energy Technology Council or Maine has hired Marty Grohman of Biddeford as its new executive director.

The council, also known as E2Tech, focuses on building and expanding Maine’s environmental, energy and clean technology sectors by bringing together a variety of individuals, businesses and nonprofits.

Grohman, a former state representative, co-founded DuraLife Decking, a composite decking manufacturing company in Biddeford. He later served as director of sustainability for a large roofing manufacturer.

Grohman said he has been a longtime member and supporter of E2Tech.

“The organization plays a critical role in Maine’s economy and continues to grow strongly,” Grohman said in a statement. “Becuase of my mix of formal training as a chemical engineer and experience running a Maine composites and recycling company, as a director of sustainability, and then as a state representative, I have long seen the connection between smart energy and environmental policy and the future of Maine.”

Tom Eschner, E2Tech board chairman, said he Grohman’s industry and public policy skills and experience will allow him to build on the work done by previous executive director Melissa Winne.

“With Marty’s leadership and E2Tech’s strong board of directors, the organization will be well-positioned to take on issues of environment and energy in Maine today and into the future,” Eschner said in a statement.

