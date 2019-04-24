AUGUSTA — A legislative committee voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of a bill that would increase state funding for programs that help the survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Maine.

The funding bump, of $2.5 million a year, would be used by agencies statewide that counsel, provide emergency services and legal help to victims and survivors. The state money could also help draw federal matching funds for some programs.

The bill will provide an important boost and the first state increase in 19 years to the programs, which have seen an increasing demand for their services, driven in part by the state’s ongoing opioid crisis, according to the bill’s primary sponsor, Sen. Erin Herbig, D-Belfast.

Dozens of survivors and advocates for the measure, including the top leaders for both the Republican and Democratic caucuses, rallied at the State House last week in advance of a public hearing on the bill.

The funding would be split among eight organizations that provide a range of services for survivors. Some of the organizations operate 24-hour hotlines and run educational programs to build awareness and prevent domestic and sexual violence for all age groups.

Members of the Health and Human Services Committee voiced their enthusiasm for the measure, which they said was long overdue.

“We certainly have to do something to keep our population safe,” Rep. Margaret Craven, D-Lewiston, said.

Rep. Colleen Madigan, D-Waterville, who said she’s worked as social worker with child victims of sexual assault, also praised the bill, thanking Herbig and the advocates for the measure including Elizabeth Ward Saxl, the executive director of the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault. She briefed lawmakers on how the funding would help Wednesday.

“The services that you guys provide are just amazing,” Madigan said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Rep. Patricia Hymanson, D-York, said she was concerned that the stories of survivors would be depressing as she prepared to listen to testimony but instead found their words inspiring.

“I actually found it incredibly uplifting, there was so much strength in the room,” Hymanson said.

She noted that advocates for the programs and agencies have tried for years to secure additional funding sources, including proposals to add fees to marriage licenses or taxes to take-out meals – all of which were rejected by previous Legislatures.

The bill, L.D. 1171, now faces floor votes in the House and the Senate before it can be added to the state’s next two-year budget, which is currently being considered by the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee — work that must be completed by June 30.

