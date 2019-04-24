CASTINE — The Maine Marine Patrol says four men face charges following an investigation of the cutting of a rival lobsterman’s traps.
The agency said Wednesday that two lobstermen, 56-year-old Walter Foster, of Castine, and 22-year-old Nicholas Wood, of Penobscot, have been arraigned along with two crew members.
They face multiple charges including molesting lobster gear.
The patrol says the investigation revealed the men cut the rival’s traps on numerous occasions in summer and fall 2018. The agency found the man lost more than 70 traps.
The four men face fines, restitution and up to a year in prison. It was unclear if they’re represented by lawyers.
