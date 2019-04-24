FALMOUTH — Falmouth’s defending Class A state champion girls’ lacrosse team got its first challenge of the season Wednesday afternoon and it rose to the occasion in dramatic fashion.

Facing longtime nemesis Kennebunk, Falmouth raced to a quick 3-0 lead. But the Yachtsmen then went scoreless for nearly 24 minutes to fall behind by two goals in the second half. They responded with a rally to force overtime, and then won 35 seconds into the extra period when Kayla Sarazin finished a feed from Christina Oakes for an 8-7 victory.

Falmouth (2-0) beat the Rams for the first time in four years.

“Games like this are fun,” said Yachtsmen Coach Ashley Pullen. “It’s fun to have an intense game. This is a great rivalry. I’m really proud of the girls and how they kept their composure all game.”

Falmouth scored three times in the first three minutes on goals by Eva Clement, Avi Fishman and Caitlyn Camelio.

After Mia Banglmaier and Jo Stucker traded goals, the Rams drew within 4-3 behind goals from Banglmaier and Anna York.

Fishman answered for the Yachtsmen after a turnover, but an unassisted goal from Liz Keizulas with 8:44 remaining in the half made it 5-4 Falmouth at the half.

The Rams forced 14 Falmouth turnovers and tied the game in the second half on a goal by Allison Wuerthner with 20 minutes to play.

Kennebunk them jumped ahead on two goals by Keizulas to make it 7-5 with 13:39 remaining.

Pullen called timeout and the Yachtsmen’s offense reawakened.

Camelio scored with 11:11 to go, snapping a 23-minute, 46-second drought. Stucker tied it with 9:03 left.

The Rams had a long possession late in regulation, but couldn’t beat Falmouth goalie Hannah Dubinsky (eight saves).

Sarazin won the draw to start the 3-minute OT, and 35 seconds in, Oakes fed Sarazin, whose shot got past Kennebunk goalie Haley Moody.

“This is awesome,” said Sarazin, who also won 13 of 17 draws. “(This group of girls has) never beaten Kennebunk. We knew this was our chance. It’s our senior year and we didn’t know if we’d face them again.

“Someone cut in front of me and that just opened up a lane for me and Christina just gave me an amazing feed. I just tried to read where Haley’s stick was and I shot where it was open.”

Kennebunk (1-1) had a 17-15 shots advantage and got four saves from Moody.

“I’m happy with what we’ve done so far,” said Rams Coach Annie Barker. “To see the team grow together today to play like that was very positive. We might see them again.”

