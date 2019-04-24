A lawsuit alleging the theft of trade secrets between two local animal health companies has been settled.

Last summer Idexx, which makes veterinary diagnostic equipment, filed suit in U.S. District Court alleging that two former employees stole secret business plans and information when they were hired by Vets First Choice, a Portland company that provides pharmaceutical services to veterinarians. Vets First Choice has since merged with another company and become Covetrus.

In the suit filed last August, Idexx alleged that Dan Leach and Agostino Scicchitano took confidential planning documents and training materials from company computers in Westbrook when they moved to Vets First Choice during an “aggressive” push by that company to recruit Idexx workers.

The two employees violated non-compete agreements that they would not work for a direct competitor to Idexx after they left the company, and Vets First Choice encouraged the former employees to disregard those agreements, Idexx said.

At the time, Vets First Choice co-founder David Shaw, who also founded Idexx, said the company was not able to comment on the pending litigation.

In a statement released Wednesday, Covetrus and Idexx said they agreed “to resolve and dismiss” claims against the two employees and Vets First Choice.

“Covetrus and Idexx acknowledge their respective obligations to their customers and employees to take appropriate measures to safeguard and ensure proper handling of confidential information,” said the statement. “All parties, including the Covetrus employees named in the complaint, cooperated to bring this matter to an amicable resolution.”

This story will be updated.

