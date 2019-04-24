FAIRFIELD — Over 300 Lawrence High School students walked out of class and gathered outside the superintendent’s office to protest what they felt was a forced exit of a well-liked principal.

Superintendent Reza Namin did not make an appearance Wednesday morning. Students waited outside for about 45 minutes in muggy weather.

“They’re trying to silence us, but we’re not going to be silenced,” said Carson Hersey, a junior who helped organize the walkout.

In January, the school board approved a restructuring plan that included eliminating the principals of Lawrence High School and Lawrence Junior High School, three assistant principals and a number of other school officials.

