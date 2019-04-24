Despite the media focus on the issue of obstruction, the most significant fact revealed by the Mueller report that we didn’t already know is that there was no criminal conspiracy with Russia during the 2016 election.

Knowing there was no crime (as he incessantly tweeted), President Trump would have been wise to ignore the leaks and media speculation and simply await vindication. But apparently, for this president, that’s like asking a Labrador retriever to ignore a steak dropped on the floor. It’s just not in his nature. But love him or hate him, victim or scoundrel, his election was legitimate.

Whether he remains in office beyond 2020 will be decided by the voters, as it should be.

John Ridge

Scarborough

