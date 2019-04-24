A Maine business that sold vaping products online has been forced to shut down its website, according to a statement from the state Attorney General’s Office.

Cloud-E-Daze is an online vaping retailer that has been registered as a limited liability company in Maine since April 2017. But state law prohibits the online sale of tobacco products, including vaping products that contain nicotine. Those products must be sold in face-to-face transactions.

The Attorney General’s Office said the company was unaware that vaping products fall under the scope of that law.

Cloud-E-Daze settled the state’s concerns by taking down the website and paying a $2,000 fine, according to the statement. A complaint and consent decree on the settlement were both filed April 5 in District Court in Rockland.

“Vaping is very popular with teenagers and often leads to addiction and a lifetime of smoking,” Attorney General Aaron Frey said in the statement. “We are hearing from teachers and parents from all areas of Maine that vaping is rampant with teens. My office will continue to work hard to prevent youth access to smoking materials of any kind.”

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office did not know how long the website was active.

“Our office received a complaint, and we acted soon after,” Marc Malon wrote in an email.

