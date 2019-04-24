Bird Dog Roadhouse, 517 Ocean House Road in Cape Elizabeth, plans to hold a community night on Monday to benefit the family of Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell, who died in an accident April 3 while helping a stranded motorist.

A portion of the restaurant’s proceeds that night will go to a fund for Campbell’s wife, Hilary, and the couple’s 6-month-old son.

The Cape Elizabeth fundraiser is one of a couple of ongoing efforts to assist Campbell’s widow. A campaign on gofundme, an online fundraising site, had raised more than $33,000 as of Wednesday night. State police have also set up a fund to raise money for Campbell’s family.

Campbell was killed by one of two wheels that detached from a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Hampden on April 3. Wheels can weigh up to 200 pounds.

Campbell had stopped to assist a motorist whose car had spun off the road due to slippery conditions when he was hit. State police described the incident as a freak accident.

