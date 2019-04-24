Maine chefs Matt Ginn of Evo in Portland and the Chebeague Island Inn and Christian Hayes of Dandelion Catering and the soon-to-open Garrison in Yarmouth revealed what it’s really like to be on Food Network’s cooking competition show “Chopped” in an on-stage interview Tuesday at One Longfellow Square.

The consensus? Not exactly fun.

In their conversation with Portland Press Herald food writer Meredtih Goad in front of a live audience, both chefs said they were initially hestitant to participate in the show, but admitted that winning was ultimately rewarding, though they paid for it with hours of waiting in a hot room, among other less-than-comfortable situations – one of which made #braincream a thing.

