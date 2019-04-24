ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay ace Blake Snell lasted one out into the fourth inning in his return from a broken right fourth toe as the Rays were beaten 10-2 by the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, who hurt the toe attempting to move a decorative display in his bathroom on April 14, allowed three runs, five hits, two walks and struck out three during a 65-pitch outing.

The left-hander (2-2) had given up one run and nine hits over 19 innings in three starts prior to the injury.

Adalberto Mondesi hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs, Billy Hamilton had two hits and two RBI, and Jakob Junis (2-2) gave up one run and four hits in five innings for the Royals, who stopped a five-game losing streak.

Snell, signed to a $50 million, five year contract on March 21, said Tuesday that he still had some discomfort in the toe when he walks, but not when throwing on a mound.

The Rays decided that Snell was ready to return despite throwing just an 18-pitch bullpen session Saturday and eight pitches off a mound Monday.

ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 5: Chad Pinder’s two-out RBI single in the ninth inning lifted Oakland at home over Texas.

Stephen Piscotty singled with one out off Chris Martin (1-1) and then stole second base. After Khris Davis flew out, Pinder looped a soft hit into right field. Piscotty slid into home to beat a wide throw home from Nomar Mazara as the A’s dugout emptied, mobbing Pinder near first base.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 5, BREWERS 2: Adam Wainwright allowed one run in six innings for his 150th career victory, and St. Louis beat visiting Milwaukee to complete a three-game sweep.

Last year’s MVP, Christian Yelich, had most of the day off but still had a chance to rescue the Brewers. He came up as a pinch hitter with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, but Jordan Hicks struck him out to pick up his seventh save in eight chances.

Wainwright (2-2) matched his season low in runs allowed, and it was his first quality start in a game with a starting temperature of 60 degrees or cooler since May 27, 2017.

ROCKIES 9, NATIONALS 5: Raimel Tapia had two doubles and drove in three runs to back a solid outing from German Marquez, and Colorado won at home.

Charlie Blackmon homered and Trevor Story extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double and a triple. Nolan Arenado had three RBI, David Dahl had three hits and Wade Davis picked up his third save. The Rockies have won 8 of 10.

Juan Soto homered for the Nationals, who have yet to win more than two games in a row this season.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 1, MARINERS 0: Rookie Chris Paddack shut down baseball’s highest-scoring offense for his first victory, holding Seattle to one hit in seven innings and retiring his final 19 batters, nine by strikeout, as San Diego won at home.

Paddack and relievers Trey Wingenter and Kirby Yates combined on a two-hitter.

Ian Kinsler homered off Felix Hernandez (1-2) and the Padres swept the two-game series. They’ve beaten the Mariners six straight times and won three straight overall following a six-game losing streak. The Mariners have lost three straight overall.

GIANTS 4, BLUE JAYS 0: Drew Pomeranz and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, Pablo Sandoval homered for the second straight game, and San Francisco won at Toronto.

Buster Posey, Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria all hit RBI doubles as the Giants won their second straight following a season-high four-game losing streak.

INDIANS 6, MARLINS 2: Jose Ramirez homered and drove in four runs, Jake Bauers’ eighth-inning single scored the go-ahead run and Cleveland topped visiting Miami.

Martin Prado’s two-out homer for Miami tied the game in the top of the eighth, but the Indians responded by scoring four times to snap a three-game losing streak.

NOTES

INDIANS: Carlos Carrasco is not expected to miss any time with a left leg injury the team initially feared was more serious.

arrasco had an MRI after Tuesday’s game, and the results were negative.

The Indians are optimistic he’ll make his next scheduled start Sunday in Houston.

CUBS: The Cubs said left-hander Jon Lester is set to start Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers after being sidelined because of a strained left hamstring.

BREWERS: A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that pitcher Gio Gonzalez and the Brewers have agreed to a one-year contract guaranteeing the 33-year-old left-hander $2 million.

Gonzalez was 10-11 with a 4.21 ERA last season for Washington and Milwaukee, which acquired him on Aug. 31. He was 3-0 in five starts for the Brewers down the stretch.

Gonzalez was 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts and 15 innings with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Under the terms of his deal with New York, he exercised his right Saturday to ask the Yankees to put him on the big league roster or release him within 48 hours, and New York released him on Monday.

BLUE JAYS: The Blue Jays will promote top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before Friday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

Guerrro went 2 for 5 with a home run for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. It marked the first time he had played three consecutive games at Buffalo. Guerrero missed the start of the season after an oblique injury in spring training.

Guerrero hit .367 with three homers and eight RBI in eight games at Triple-A.

