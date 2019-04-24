TENNIS

Rafael Nadal recovered from a slow start to defeat Leonard Mayer 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-2 and advance to the third round of the Barcelona Open on Wednesday, keeping alive his streak of never losing consecutive matches on clay.

The second-ranked Nadal was coming off defeat to Fabio Fognini in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Open last week.

An 11-time champion in Barcelona, Nadal will next play David Ferrer. The 37-year-old Ferrer, who is playing in Barcelona for the last time, defeated 15th-seeded Lucas Pouille 6-3, 6-1 in his second-round match.

The top-seeded Nadal squandered three set points in the first set, including two in the tiebreaker after exchanging breaks late in the set. He rebounded quickly by breaking Mayer’s serve in the first game of the second set, then cruised to victory against the 63rd-ranked Argentine.

U.S. OPEN: U.S. Open tournament director David Brewer is stepping down after this year’s championship.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Brewer also will leave his job as its chief professional tennis officer.

Brewer joined the USTA in 1997 and became the U.S. Open tournament director in 2012.

ATP FINALS: The ATP Finals is moving to Turin in 2021.

The Italian city will host the tennis event for five years through 2025, succeeding current host London.

SPORTS BETTING

NEW JERSEY: New Jersey’s quick growth in sports gambling means it could surpass Nevada next year as the top sports betting market in the United States, said its governor, Phil Murphy.

In the 10 months that New Jersey has allowed legal sports betting, gamblers have wagered more than $2.3 billion, a pace that would put it in the same conversation as Nevada, which took in more than $5 billion in bets last year.

SOCCER

ITALIAN CUP: Lazio reached the by beating AC Milan 1-0.

Joaquin Correa scored the only goal before the hour mark to send Lazio through to the final against either Atalanta or Fiorentina.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wolverhampton Wanderers handed Arsenal another away loss, beating the Gunners 3-1 to deal a big blow to the visitors’ hopes of a top-four finish.

• Manchester City kept the destination of the league title in its own hands by beating Manchester United 2-0 to climb back above Liverpool with three games left this season.

United slumped to a seventh loss in its last nine matches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thanks to strikes in a 12-minute span from Bernardo Silva and substitute Leroy Sane, with United goalkeeper David De Gea partially at fault for both goals.

• Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will miss the rest of the season and also the Nations League finals for England in June after undergoing surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Hudson-Odoi, 18, was hurt in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Burnley on Monday. He has only recently become a regular starter for his club, and made his first start for England last month.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: IndyCar drivers will be using a new safety device starting with next month’s Indianapolis 500.

Series officials say each car will be fitted with a 3/4-inch-wide titanium debris deflector, which is intended to protect the driver’s head in the open cockpit.

