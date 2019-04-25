Re: “Democrats subpoena full Mueller report amid calls for impeachment” (April 19):

We are in the midst of a crisis. The Mueller report is out. It clearly lays down a road map of Donald Trump’s efforts to obstruct justice. That is against the law. But Robert Mueller is abiding by Justice Department policy to not indict a sitting president. So, the burden of holding Mr. Trump accountable falls to Congress.

The Republicans are tying themselves in knots trying to discredit Mueller’s report or at least minimize its findings. A few Republicans have spoken out. Sen. Mitt Romney said he was “sickened” by Trump’s behavior but adds we have to move on.

Well, that put Mr. Trump in his place.

Sen. Susan Collins’ response was to say this is “an unflattering portrayal of the president.” She said “he was … very upset.”

This is not about the president having a hissy fit over a bad hair day. This is about Mr. Trump clearly and systemically breaking the law by obstructing an investigation.

Sen. Collins is in a position as a moderate Republican to lead a bipartisan move to hold Mr. Trump accountable. Mitt Romney isn’t going to do it. But instead of holding the mantle of “equal under the law” high, she is just polite.

Jo Trafford

Portland

