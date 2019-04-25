My grandmother and I were canoeing down the Presumpscot River. Last year, I did the same thing with my dad and the rapids were a lot smaller.

So, when we went down what was just ripples last year, we hit a wave that started to fill our canoe. I knew what was happening, so I jumped out of the canoe and swam to the shore, shortly followed by my grandma.

A kind eel fisherman offered me a jacket and another went into the river and tried to catch our stuff. So, I just wanted to say “Thank you.”

Also, when canoeing, wear a life jacket and don’t go solo but have another canoeing group with you in case you capsize or sink.

Gilead Ingram

age 9

South Portland

