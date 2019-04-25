State Treasurer Henry Beck urged Mainers on Thursday to check and come forward if they are owed a chunk of more than $246 million in unclaimed property and cash in the state’s possession.

Beck said the Office of State Treasurer on Thursday mailed letters to more than 5,000 Maine residents who have more than $1,000 owed them. But those who were not sent letters may also have money or property that’s available.

“If you do not receive a letter from my office, you may still have property. Letters were sent to select individuals with accounts that hold $1,000 or more, as well as to individuals with stock we are holding,” Beck said in a statement.

He said there are still hundreds of millions of dollars in additional unclaimed property. He said every citizen should review the list of unclaimed property, which can be found on his office’s unclaimed property website. It does not cost anything to file a claim.

Beck warned Mainers about becoming victims of fraudulent schemes purporting to be from his office. Anyone who calls asking for a payment or personal information should be ignored, he said.

Unclaimed property consists of money and other financial assets that are considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located after a specified period of inactivity. The items could include: bank accounts, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, unpaid wages, stocks and dividends, refunds and safe deposit box contents.

