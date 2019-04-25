The Route 1 south exit ramp from the Veterans Memorial Bridge in South Portland will be closed Monday morning for repairs and motorists will be detoured onto Interstate 295 south.

The Maine Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the ramp will be closed Monday beginning at 8 a.m. until repairs on a bridge joint can be completed. The state did not give an estimate as to how long the repairs would take.

Drivers seeking to access Main Street in South Portland often use the exit ramp, which crosses over I-295.

A message board will be set up to warn drivers of the closure and to direct traffic to use Exit 3 off I-295 as an alternate route.

