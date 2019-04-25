These can be angry times and businesses are often on the front lines, balancing “the customer’s always right” with the customer just told you to bleep yourself. Customer service is a tricky business — we all want a sale and we all want repeat clients and customers — but how to handle the irate and sometimes irrational?

Let’s grimace, laugh and share during a morning session that will examine this growing problem and how to deal with it.

Submit your stories ahead of time (we’ll identifying details if you don’t want them included), and during the session we’ll ask our panelists how they would have handled the situation.

Leave an hour later prepared to have a great bleeping day.

Join us at Central Maine Community College, where parking is free.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Program starts at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 9:00 a.m.

About the moderator:

Kathryn Skelton is a business reporter at the Sun Journal, covering local industries large and small, writing features and deep-dive analysis. She’s been at the paper for 20 years.

