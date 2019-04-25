‘The Last Five Years’

7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Through May 19. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $36 to $64. portlandstage.org

Catch a hit musical by Tony award-winning lyricist Jason Robert Brown. “The Last Five Years” with director Kevin R. Free and music director/pianist Ed Reichert tells the tale in reverse chronological order of a love affair and marriage’s demise. The story of aspiring novelist Jamie Wellerstein, played by Johnny Shea, and struggling actress Cathy Hiatt, played by Laura Darrell, is told through songs like “Still Hurting,” “The Next Ten Minutes” and “Nobody Needs to Know.” Fun fact: Jamie and Cathy only share the stage for one number when their timelines convene for a wedding song.

Various!

6 p.m. Friday. Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, free, $10 suggested donation. mainecharitablemechanicassociation.com

Here’s another fabulous reason to hit First Friday Art Walk in Portland. Mechanics’ Hall is launching a performance arts series, and it kicks off this week. The inaugural show includes pirate-folk by the Shank Painters, juggling from Janoah Bailin, choreography by Rose Hutchins from Ballet Bloom Project, acoustic music from Unofficial: The Good Guys Band and more choreography from Brie Hinman. Swing in for some or all of it.

‘Me…Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall’

11 a.m. Saturday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $18. portlandovations.org

Here’s a chance to see a one-hour, family-friendly show that’s based on Patrick McDonnell’s Caldecott Award-winning book. “Me…Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall” is a musical comedy that takes you inside the world of a young Jane Goodall and her many outdoor adventures. With her toy chimpanzee Jubilee, Goodall comes to love the glory of nature, and these early days shaped her future career as a famous primatologist.

Goat Snuggling

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Sunflower Farm Creamery, 12 Harmon Way, Cumberland, free, donations welcome. sunflowerfarm.info

Do we really need to say anything else? The joy of goat snuggling speaks for itself. These kids are all right, and they’re awfully adorable, too. Can’t make it this weekend? Snuggles also available on May 12 and 19. While you’re there, grab a burrito from the Locally Sauced food truck.

4th Annual Kickoff to Outdoor Yoga

10 a.m. Sunday. Bug Light Park, South Portland, $9 to $15 sliding scale. kellyrichyoga.com

After another long Maine winter is behind us, it’s time to get your Om on outside. Kripalu-registered yoga teacher Kelly Rich kicks off the season of outdoor yoga at Bug Light Park in South Portland with this first session of the year. You’ll salute the sun as you bend, stretch and relax while inhaling seaside air. No need to bend over backwards to catch this particular class, Rich will be namastaying all summer long, offering classes on Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

