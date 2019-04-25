GORHAM — Dylan Hapworth had two hits and drove in two runs, and Southern Maine raced to a 5-0 lead after three innings before holding on for a 6-5 win over Salem State in a nonconference baseball game Thursday.

The third-ranked Huskies (26-5) have won five straight and 10 of their past 11.

The Vikings (13-16) cut into the deficit with two runs in the fifth and two in the sixth. Hapworth hit an RBI double in the seventh to increase USM’s lead.

Jake Dexter earned his seventh save, striking out two in 1 1/3 innings. He also had two hits and scored three runs.

BOWDOIN 10, THOMAS 2: Austin Zakow doubled twice and drove in three runs, Ben Osterholtz allowed an unearned run in five innings to earn the victory, and the Polar Bears (5-19-1) pulled away from the Terriers (10-19) at Waterville.

Colby Joncas and Chris Attisani each drove in two for Bowdoin. Jack Wilhoite had three hits, scored three runs and drove in one.

BATES 10, UM-FARMINGTON 1: Will Sylvia drove in three runs to lead the Bobcats (14-13, 4-3) over the Beavers (10-19, 7-9) in Lewiston.

Pat Beaton, Dan Trulli and Andrew Chi each had three hits for Bates.

SMCC 11, CMCC 1: Ian Westphal hit a three-run triple to highlight a five-run sixth inning as Southern Maine CC (24-7, 5-1) pulled away from Central Maine CC (7-14, 2-5) in South Portland.

Sean Adams added three hits and two RBI for the Seawolves.

SOFTBALL

USM SWEEPS UMASS-BOSTON: Hannah Kenney had three hits and four RBI to lead the Huskies (20-15, 7-7 LEC) to a 7-3 win over the Beacons (21-16, 7-9) in the first game of a doubleheader in Gorham.

In the second game, Erin Martin hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBI as Southern Maine won 8-3.

SMCC SWEEPS CMCC: Meranda Martin had three hits and two RBI and pitched five innings with eight strikeouts to lead the Seawolves (13-8, 7-3) to an 11-3 win over the Mustangs (0-10, 0-8) in the first game of a doubleheader in South Portland.

Martin added three hits in the second game as SMCC won 12-3. Morgan Boyle and Emily Lashua each drove in two runs.

