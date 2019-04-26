Cross Insurance of Bangor has acquired Connecticut-based DiMatteo Insurance for an undisclosed sum, a spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

Cross Insurance, a subsidiary of Cross Financial Corp. and one of the largest independent insurance providers in New England, said the acquisition was completed in early April.

Based in Shelton, Connecticut, DiMatteo was founded in 1960 by the late Anthony “Tony” DiMatteo and is currently managed by members of his family, according to a statement. The agency has 25 employees, who will continue in their current roles under the ownership of Cross, it said.

Since its founding in 1954, Cross Insurance has grown extensively through the acquisition of more than 100 insurance agencies throughout New England. The company now has 800 employees operating out of offices in Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

