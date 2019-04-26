Two national titles in three years have helped earn Clemson’s Dabo Swinney the biggest contract in college football history.

University trustees approved a 10-year, $92 million deal Friday. The deal requires Swinney to be one of the three highest paid coaches any season after his team makes the playoff semifinals, or he can leave without penalty.

Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich, who also received a contract extension through June 2024, said Swinney is worth every penny.

“Dabo’s leadership of our football program has brought value, exposure and unprecedented levels of success not only to our athletics program but to the entire university,” Radakovich said in a statement.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

TENNESSEE: Coach Rick Barnes will make $26 million over the next five seasons as part of a hefty raise he will receive after speaking with UCLA about its coaching vacancy.

Contract details obtained through a public records request show that Barnes will earn $4.7 million in the 2019-20 season and will get a $250,000 raise each of the next four seasons after that.

The only men’s basketball coaches earning more per year are Kentucky’s John Calipari and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, according to USA Today’s coaching salary database.

MEN’S LACROSSE

KEENE STATE 23, SOUTHERN MAINE 11: Keene State (9-5, 8-0 Little East) closed the first quarter with six straight goals to open an 11-2 lead as it rolled to a victory over the Huskies (6-8, 3-5) in a regular-season final at Gorham.

Joe Nutting led the Owls with eight goals and two assists.

Jake Schoenberg scored four goals and Paul Leonard had three for USM.

SOFTBALL

TRINITY 7, COLBY 3: Hannah Zukowski hit a two-run single in the first inning, and Alex Chambers belted a two-run homer in the third as the Bantams (15-12, 5-4 NESCAC) beat the Mules (4-26, 0-10) at Waterville.

Paige Hartnett was 2 for 4 with a double for Colby. Lolo Niemiec also had two hits.

