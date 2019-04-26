OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said Friday a local prosecutor reopened a domestic violence investigation involving suspended wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a TV station broadcast audio in which Hill and his fiancee discuss injuries to their 3-year-old son.

Reid and General Manager Brett Veach declined comment about Hill’s case and potential next steps. The prosecutor, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, didn’t return a message.

“I’m not going to have too much to add,” Veach said in response to multiple questions about Hill. “As I said (Thursday), we’re going to continue to gather information, evaluate information and, as I said, we’ll make the right decision when the time is appropriate.”

Police were called to Hill’s home twice last month and determined the child had been injured. On Wednesday, Howe said he wouldn’t file charges against Hill or his fiance, Crystal Espinal, even though his office believed a crime occurred. He said available evidence didn’t establish who hurt the child.

DRAFT: Five of the first 12 selections in the second round were used on offensive linemen, beginning with Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor, projected by many to go in the first round. Jacksonville traded up with Oakland to get him.

“It was a little devastating,” Taylor said of being ignored Thursday. “I just have so much confidence in myself and I have high expectations for myself. I feel like I have something to prove … so I’m just looking forward to seeing what happens next.”

What was next in the round was a concentration on tackles, guards and centers, plus a bunch of defensive backs after only two were chosen in the opening 32.

Carolina traded up for Mississippi tackle Greg Little. Buffalo did the same to get Oklahoma guard Cody Ford. Denver took center/tackle Dalton Risner of Kansas State. Mississippi State guard/center Elgton Jenkins landed with Green Bay.

Risner could get a chance to protect Drew Lock of Missouri, the fourth quarterback chosen, but the first since Dwayne Haskins at 15th overall. Lock, like Taylor, had been considered a first-round possibility.

The second round began with cornerbacks Byron Murphy of Washington and Rock Ya-Sin of Temple going to Arizona and Indianapolis, respectively.

A bit later that run continued with Sean Bunting of Central Michigan, Trayvon Mullen of Clemson, JoeJuan Williams of Vanderbilt, Greedy Williams of Louisiana State – at one point considered the top defensive back in this crop – and Utah safety Marquise Blair.

DOLPHINS-CARDINALS: Miami traded for Arizona quarterback Josh Rosen during the second round of the draft. The Dolphins traded the No. 62 pick in the second round to the Cardinals for Rosen, the former UCLA standout and No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

The Cardinals were poised to move Rosen after drafting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first pick Thursday night. The Dolphins, in need of a starting quarterback, were a willing trade partner.

BILLS: Running back LeSean McCoy was a one-man spoiler in tweeting out a significant occurrence in the newly released movie, “Avengers: End Game,” shortly after it premiered.

Twitter posted a thread titled, “LeSean McCoy makes an enemy out of every fan who hasn’t seen Avengers yet,” and included several spoiler alert warnings.

GIANTS: New York found an heir apparent to Eli Manning, a run-stopping successor to Snacks Harrison and a cornerback with an unexpected third pick in the first round Thursday night.

The Giants stunned many at the draft by taking quarterback Daniel Jones of Duke with the sixth pick overall, before turning to glaring needs on defense by selecting Clemson tackle Dexter Lawrence with the 17th pick overall and Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker with a late trade with Seattle for the 30th selection overall.

TITANS: Amy Adams Strunk, the controlling owner, vouched for the character of the first-round draft pick, Jeffery Simmons, who was arrested three years ago on a simple assault charge against a woman.

Simmons said the woman he hit was arguing with his sister. Simmons said he initially tried to break up the fight until “I just let my emotions take over.”

