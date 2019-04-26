HIGH SCHOOLS

Caitlyn Camelio scored four goals Friday to lead Falmouth (3-0) to a 16-7 victory against Messalonskee (0-2) in a girls’ lacrosse game at Falmouth High.

Katie Seekins had three goals, and Megan Smith, Chloe Tilley, Kaitlyn Smith and Jocelyn Ouellette also scored for Messalonskee (0-2). Sadie Colby totaled 13 saves.

Nearly all of the high school events in the state were postponed because of rain.

BOYS’ LACROSSE: Jared Quintiliani and Jeremiah Park each had three goals and an assist as Scarborough (1-2) rolled to a 20-0 victory over Sanford (0-2) at Scarborough.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: The Portland Sea Dogs’ game at Binghamton was rained out and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane each scored twice as Liverpool defeated visiting Huddersfield 5-0 and regained first place above Manchester City.

Liverpool moved into a two-point lead and kept the pressure on Manchester City, whose game in hand is a tough-looking one Sunday at Burnley on Sunday. Both teams will then have two games to play in a title race set to go down to the wire.

U.S. MEN: Jimmy Banks, a defender and winger who made two appearances for the United States at the 1990 World Cup, died of pancreatic cancer in Milwaukee at age 54.

OLYMPICS

KAZAKH DOPING: Kazakhstan said six of its athletes failed to return Olympic medals after being stripped of the honors for doping.

The Kazakh Olympic Committee said three weight lifters and two wrestlers are refusing to return their medals, and weight lifter Svetlana Podobedova claims to have lost hers.

GOLF

PGA: Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III topped the Zurich Classic leaderboard at 14-under 130 when darkness suspended second-round play in the team event at Avondale, Louisiana.

Malnati and Hurley shot a best-ball 9-under 63 in the morning in the rain-delayed first round and had a 67 in alternate-shot play in the afternoon in the second round. Play was delayed for more than seven hours Thursday, with only half of the 80 two-man teams teeing off.

CHAMPIONS: Tom Pernice Jr. and Scott Hoch teamed to shoot a 9-under 62 in best-ball play to take the first-round lead in the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Ridgedale, Missouri.

EUROPEAN: Americans David Lipsky and Sean Crocker share a one-shot lead after the second round of the Trophee Hassan II at Rabat, Morocco.

TENNIS

BARCELONA OPEN: Rafael Nadal will meet Dominic Thiem in the semifinals after brushing off a challenge from Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany to win 7-5, 7-5 in Spain.

Thiem beat Guido Pella, 7-5, 6-2.

PORSCHE GRAND PRIX: Top-ranked Naomi Osaka came from behind in the final set to beat Donna Vekic 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) and reach the semifinals of the Porsche Grand Prix at Stuttgart, Germany.

TRACK AND FIELD

RECORD-HOLDER SUSPENDED: Abraham Kiptum, the half-marathon world record-holder, was provisionally suspended for doping, two days before he was due to run the London Marathon.

Kiptum took five seconds off the half-marathon record in October when he won in Valencia, Spain, in 58 minutes, 18 seconds. That record could be erased if it’s ruled that his blood data indicated doping at the time.

– Staff and news reports

Share

< Previous

Next >