What’s most important when you’re buying a new pair of eyeglasses?

With the complex variety of lens options available, it’s essential to find an optometrist who makes time for you and provides you with detailed information and advice.

Glasses should be perfectly tailored to you and your lifestyle. Here are key factors to consider:

High-index (polycarbonate or plastic) lenses are the right choice if you want thinner, lighter lenses, and glasses that are as attractive and comfortable as possible.

Polycarbonate lenses are as much as 10 times more impact-resistant than plastic or glass, and they provide 100 percent protection from the sun’s harmful UV rays. They are lightweight, enhancing comfort; low-cost; and provide excellent optical qualities. CR-39 plastic shares these qualities.

Progressive, or bifocals. Progressive lenses are multifocal lenses that look exactly the same as single-vision lenses but help you see clearly at all distances without the annoying (and age-defining) “bifocal lines” visible in regular bifocals and trifocals.

Scratch-resistant Tirvex lenses are thin, lightweight and much more impact-resistant than regular plastic or glass lenses. Trivex lenses are composed of a urethane-based monomer and made from a cast molding process. This gives Trivex lenses crisper optics than injection-molded polycarbonate lenses.

Anti-reflective coatings (also called “AR coating” or “anti-glare coating”) improves vision, reduces eye strain, and makes your glasses look more attractive. These benefits are due AR coating’s ability to virtually eliminate reflections from the front and back surfaces of your lenses.

Ultraviolet protection, or UV protection, means blocking the ultraviolet light from reaching your eyes, just as sunscreen helps protect your skin from UV damage. It’s possible to block 99 percent to 100 percent of ultraviolet rays from reaching your delicate eyes and causing damage.

Blue-light blocking coating can help protect the eyes of anyone who uses computers, smart phones, and other similar electronic devices. This is the perfect coating for gamers, office workers, or anyone who daily looks at screens for long periods.

Photochromic lenses darken in sunlight; are cleae, or nearly indoors; and darken automatically when exposed to sunlight. They adapt to environmental changes (indoor, outdoor, high or low brightness); provide greater comfort, by reducing eyestrain and glare; and provide daily protection by absorbing 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays.

