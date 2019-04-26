I was delighted to read recently about the first 100 days of Janet Mills’ governance (April 15). The enthusiasm and energy of her inauguration speech continue, and I suspect will endure. It seems the gloom is gone, an’ spring has sprung. “Under the dome” – and all over Maine!

I particularly noted Sen. Troy Jackson’s use of the term “cordial” – alluding to the prevailing legislative mood. That ′twixt those who may disagree, but who are managing to work together, in unison, once again – as they should!

Staying with cordiality, we attended a most “cordial” and superbly entertaining performance April 13 at Johnson Hall here in Gardiner. Livingston Taylor, who I’d met socially on several occasions, rendered a brilliant performance the likes of which I’d rarely had the pleasure of experiencing – anywhere – except maybe Bobby Darin’s extraordinary Las Vegas show in 1972. But I digress.

My wife (emphatically) noted that I was less than cordial to a fellow with whom I’d disagreed on a local political issue (way too many) years ago. She needn’t remind me that I acted far less the person I otherwise believe I am, and want to be. This is part confession, part observation. Stimulated thusly –

By reflecting on the tune with which Mr. Taylor concluded the evening. Y’all know it. The one about “wishing upon a star” and waking up where “the clouds are far behind me.” And where “troubles melt like lemon drops.” Man … sure seems a pleasant place to be, huh?

It’s warming up in Maine. There’s a lot of melting going on. Perhaps it’s never too late to wake up and endeavor to put those clouds far behind us. Lemon drops to Gov. Mills and Livingston Taylor for great performances!

Buddy Doyle

Gardiner

