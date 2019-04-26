The high school football schedule that was approved by the Maine Principals’ Association on Thursday consists of eight Class A teams and 22 teams in Class B.

I graduated from Sanford High School in 1961. The Class A schedule looks like Sanford will be playing just one York County team. We had a great rivalry with Biddeford, which was changed when Biddeford went to Class B. Then we had a super rivalry with Massabesic High School, but it looks like we are not going to be playing them. How really sad is this?

It is not financially beneficial for Sanford to play teams up north. More importantly, it does not create community and school spirit.

Sanford should be in Class B because Sanford accepts about 100 students from out of town. We should be playing teams from York County, such as Massabesic, Kennebunk, Marshwood, Noble and maybe York high schools. These teams would be a much better fit for the Sanford student body and community.

I was a teacher and coach at Sanford High School for more than 30 years. I also played football, as did many of my relatives and hundreds of other boys who I coached and taught. This new schedule sounds to me like a political ploy. I could go into more detail, but I won’t.

I am not intending to be overly critical of the MPA or the athletic directors. This is merely my opinion on this change.

Roland Cote

Springvale

Share

< Previous

Next >