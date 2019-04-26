Sweetgrass Farm Winery and Distillery, maker of the award-winning Back River Gin, is expanding to Kennebunk in May.

Owners Keith and Constance Bodine announced they are opening a new tasting room and retail store on May 22 at Maine Art Hill #4, 5 Chase Hill Road, Kennebunk. The new location will be open for business after a 3 p.m. ribbon cutting with the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce.

Sweetgrass, founded in 2005, produces wines and spirits with Maine-grown fruits and grains. It was the first distillery in Maine since Prohibition to make a gin, and it also makes a line of fruit wines, rum, whiskey, brandy, bitters and other products.

