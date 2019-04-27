YARMOUTH — Anders Corey and Gavin Hamm each scored five goals and Yarmouth held Kennebunk at bay most of the way as the Clippers bounced back from an agonizing loss with a 13-5 boys’ lacrosse victory Saturday afternoon.

The Clippers, who lost in overtime Tuesday at Cape Elizabeth after the Capers tied it with less than a second to go in regulation, got off to a sluggish start Saturday. The game was tied 2-2 after one quarter and Yarmouth was only up 4-2 at halftime, but nine second-half goals allowed the Clippers to pull away and improve to 2-1.

“The guys have a much shorter memory than I do,” said Yarmouth Coach David Pearl. “It’s great to be young. We’re a loose team and we play loose. The guys don’t play scared. Getting their confidence back up at practice wasn’t hard.”

Kennebunk (1-2) scored first, as Jacob Sullivan beat goalie Spencer King, but Corey answered. After Connor Senger gave the Clippers a lead, Tripp Bush made it 2-2.

Hamm scored his first two goals, unassisted, in the second quarter, but Kennebunk freshman goalie Jacek Kudas kept it close with eight saves.

Kennebunk twice closed to within a goal early in the second half on goals by Zack Sullivan and Jacob Sullivan, sandwiched around a Corey goal. But the Clippers finally got some breathing room with three straight goals from Hamm, the first two unassisted, for an 8-4 advantage after three quarters.

“Kennebunk has some solid players, so it took us awhile to get started,” Hamm said. “We had great ball movement today. We worked on our dodges and worked on the back side trying to get open.”

Corey added three goals in the fourth quarter, and Ben Hamilton and Andrew Garrett also found the net to help Yarmouth put it away.

“Give credit to Kennebunk,” Pearl said. “They’re vastly improved from last year. I saw a lot of really great things out of them and they pushed us.

“I’m impressed how we came out in the second half. Starting a game strong is one thing, but starting games strong in the second half and finishing what you started is another. We didn’t do that against Cape.”

The Clippers had a 27-16 advantage in shots. Griffin Primeau won 14 of 21 faceoffs and King made 11 saves.

“Spencer has been great,” said Yarmouth senior defenseman Jake Rogers. “He bails us out. Defense is a strength. We pride ourselves on hard-nosed, smash-mouth defense. We take pride in it.”

Kennebunk got 14 saves from Kudas. Andrew Luddy scored the Rams’ final goal.

