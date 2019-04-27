Heavy rain overnight swelled rivers and streams in southern and central Maine on Saturday, but there was only minor flooding.

James Brown, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray, said there was minor flooding on the Kennebec River in Skowhegan, which is expected to crest by midevening, and in Augusta, where it will crest at about noon Sunday.

There was also some flooding on the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, where waters will crest at about 8 p.m.

“It is really, really minor and we expect it to stay that way,” said Brown.

Rivers in the northern part of the state, which missed the heaviest rains, are also swollen but not reaching flood levels, said Tony Mignone, meteorologist at the weather service’s Caribou office.

The Mattawamkeag River in Penobscot County, the Fish River in Fort Kent and the Grand Lake Stream in Washington County were all high Saturday, but not high enough to cause actual flooding, Mignone said.

Rivers and streams should continue to subside with no significant rain on the horizon until Tuesday and Wednesday, Brown said.

