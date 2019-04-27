A Medford man who was shot during an armed confrontation with police Friday remained in critical condition Saturday at a Bangor Hospital.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office, which investigates all officer-involved shootings, identified the man as 40-year-old Douglas Hazen but provided no additional details.

Hazen was driving through the town of Milo late Friday when Chief Deputy Todd Lyford of the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull him over. Hazen, who had active arrest warrants, did not stop, though, and Lyford followed him. Milo Police Chief Damien Pickel joined the low-speed pursuit a short time later.

Hazen drove to a residence on Patridge Lane in Medford, west of Milo, where an “armed confrontation” took place, Piscataquis County Sheriff Robert Young said in a statement. Hazen was shot during that confrontation, although police did not say whether it was Lyford or Pickel, or both, who fired. It’s also not clear whether Hazen fired at the officers, neither of whom was hurt.

Hazen was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor late Friday and was in critical condition at the hospital Saturday, said Marc Malon, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office.

Anytime a police officer uses deadly force, the Attorney General’s Office investigates. That investigation likely will take several months. It’s common for officers who are involved to be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome. It’s not clear whether that has happened. A sergeant with the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office referred all questions Saturday to the Attorney General’s Office.

Dating back to 1990, the Attorney General’s Office has ruled in every single instance that an officer involved in a deadly force incident was justified in his or her actions.

